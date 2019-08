× Thunder Waives Patrick Patterson

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday it has waived Patrick Patterson.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day the Thunder had bought out the final year of Patterson’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

Patterson is reportedly interested in signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Patterson spent two seasons with the Thunder, averaging 3.8 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three-point range.