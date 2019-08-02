Bodycam catches Norman officer scold pursuit suspect for putting innocent lives at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A man pulled over for a broken tag light led Norman officers on a dangerous chase through the city when they found out he was wanted out of state.

Skylar Karnes is charged with felony eluding, no driver's license, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and no tag lights.

The traffic stop was going smoothly to begin, Karnes even admitted immediately that he wasn't supposed to be on the road because of a limited license.

But when the officer ran his name through the system, he learned that Karnes was wanted out of Colorado and Texas. He went to arrest Karnes, but Karnes is seen on body camera taking off.

According to police, Karnes sped through stop lights and through populated streets reaching miles of up to 70 mph, even allegedly tried to run the officer off the road.

He finally crashed out in a field and surrendered.

The officer heard over his body camera scolding Karnes for putting innocent lives at risk.

"I'm not ever going to get to see my kid again, man," Karnes said.

"Well that's not, that's the dumbest reason to run. Seriously? Putting all those people's lives in danger just for not to be able to see your kid again? That's the stupidest reason I have ever heard of," the officer said.