Court denies woman’s appeal in Oklahoma murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman convicted of stabbing a man to death will remain behind bars.

In August of 2015, officials told News 4 that 28-year-old Brendon Turner was found stabbed to death inside his Oklahoma City home. Investigators say Turner’s mother made the shocking discovery.

Authorities determined that Turner was stabbed more than a dozen times.

The investigation ultimately led officers to Sumeika Byrd, who was working as a prostitute at the time.

Court records show Byrd confessed to police that she stabbed Turner, “wildly slashing” at him. Then, she told officers she came back to slash the tires on Turner’s car.

Byrd insists that she acted in self-defense after she said Turner took her boots with her money and hit her. However, prosecutors didn't buy that story since Turner had numerous defensive wounds.

She was ultimately convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Recently, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed her life sentence and denied her request for an appeal.