Deputies: Suspect drops from Oklahoma City convenience store ceiling

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies are still trying to figure out why a man took extreme measures to get away from them on Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team spotted a car with an expired paper tag. As deputies were trying to pull the vehicle over, the driver went straight to a convenience store near S.W. 29th and Blackwelder.

The driver went into the store and locked himself in the bathroom.

As deputies went into the store to see what was happening, the suspect fell through the ceiling.

At this point, the man is not providing any information to deputies and will be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials say he could face charges of destruction of property, driving without a license and an expired tag.