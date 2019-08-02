× Driver pleads guilty to woman’s 2015 death in Tulsa wreck

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with a fatal wreck that happened several years ago.

On August 7, 2015, police say Jevon McCorkle was driving westbound on West 61st St. near South Elwood Avenue when “he failed to negotiate a curve and flipped the vehicle,” KJRH reports.

Authorities said multiple people were ejected from the vehicle, and Crystal Magana died from her injuries,

An arrest warrant for McCorkle was issued in February of 2017, but he was just arrested earlier this year.

Now, we know the case is finally closed.

According to online court records, McCorkle pleaded guilty to one count of motor vehicle negligent homicide.

He was ordered to serve nine months in the Tulsa County Jail, but will get credit for time served.