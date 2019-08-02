Former Oklahoma middle school teacher charged with making indecent proposals

CATOOSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher and assistant coach is facing charges following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a female student.

Catoosa police told FOX 23 that they began investigating 33-year-old William Mooney, a former teacher at Wells Middle School, after a female student said she had been inappropriately touched by Mooney in class.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed multiple students between the ages of 11 and 13-years-old.

Court documents state that several girls reported that Mooney inappropriately touched them.

Mooney is facing 10 counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child.