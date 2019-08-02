Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Former Oklahoma middle school teacher charged with making indecent proposals

Posted 10:10 am, August 2, 2019, by

CATOOSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher and assistant coach is facing charges following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a female student.

Catoosa police told FOX 23 that they began investigating 33-year-old William Mooney, a former teacher at Wells Middle School, after a female student said she had been inappropriately touched by Mooney in class.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed multiple students between the ages of 11 and 13-years-old.

Court documents state that several girls reported that Mooney inappropriately touched them.

Mooney is facing 10 counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.