Gibbs Tabbed to Lead OKC Blue

The OKC Blue have their fourth head coach in team history. The Thunder announced Grant Gibbs as next head coach of the Blue. Gibbs has spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Blue.

The move comes because of the Thunder promoting Mark Daignault to an assistant coach earlier in the off-season.

Gibbs said in the team's release, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role with the Blue and continue to be part of the Thunder organization. Getting to work with our players and help them improve on a daily basis is something that I’m very committed to, and I’m looking forward to building on what has been established here.”

Thunder GM Sam Presti said in the release, “Grant is someone we identified early in his post-playing career as a potential fit within our organization. He has steadily impressed us with his versatility as a coach. We believe he will do an excellent job with the Blue and is ready to continue his growth within the organization.”

Grant played three seasons professionally overseas. He played his college ball at Gonzaga and Creighton.