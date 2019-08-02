× Hamilton cast member shares his rap skills with KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hamilton is in Oklahoma City until August 18. We had the chance to sit down with one of the actors to see what it takes to play the first president of the United States.

It’s history told in a modern way.

The hit Broadway production is now at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.

“And, so, when it comes to rapping, to my surprise, it really lends itself to storytelling. It’s like we’re doing the show in prose. It lends itself to storytelling because you’re able to fit in so many lyrics to tell the story faster with more details,” said Actor Marcus Choi.

Choi plays President George Washington, a mentor to Alexander Hamilton.

“He became a bit of a surrogate son. So, that explains a lot about their relationship, as well. Not only was it through politics and war, but there was a deep father-son connection, as well,” he said.

Choi lives in New York City; he’s spent the last 20 years working in theater, television and film. He said Hamilton takes musical theater to the next level.

“They enter the landscape. They make a splash, and the ripples just continue, right? And, this is one of those shows. This is one of those shows that changes the face of musical theater, that allows musical theater to grow,” he said.

Choi helped me to grow my own musical talent or rather show me how difficult it is to rap history.

“Now, I’m the model of a modern major general, the venerated Virginian veteran whose men are all lining up,” he said.

Tickets to Hamilton are now on sale.

There’s also a chance you can get $10 tickets if you sign up with the digital lottery.

Forty lottery tickets for every performance are up for grabs, but you have to do it through the app or online.

For more information, visit hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/home.