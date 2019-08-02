Lime scooters coming to Edmond next week

EDMOND, Okla. – A popular mode of transportation will soon be available to residents in a metro community.

Last month, the Edmond City Council approved a plan to allow Lime scooters to operate in the City of Edmond for up to one year.

Officials say 150 Lime scooters will be deployed in the community and can be ridden between Danforth and 15th St., and Kelly and Coltrane.

City leaders stress that the scooters can only be ridden in streets and cannot be used on sidewalks except on the UCO campus.

Riders must be at least 18-years-old, and everyone is encouraged to wear a helmet.

Officials say the scooters will be available to residents and visitors in the community beginning on Monday, Aug. 5.