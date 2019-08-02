Man who flew off bridge during Oklahoma City pursuit facing drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- It was a frightening scene for drivers headed home on I-44 Thursday evening.

“The suspect lost control of the motorcycle, hit a retaining wall,” said Capt. Ronnie Beck, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Cory Jay flew off a bridge while leading officers on a short pursuit.

“The pursuit went from I-44 and May to I-44 and Western, where the suspect exited on to Western, went back northbound and basically made a U-turn going back westbound on I-44,” Beck said.

Officers attempted to pull him over on traffic charges, but that’s when Jay took off.

“The suspect flew over the retaining wall. However, was still in critical condition but was speaking to officers and other emergency medical personnel at the scene,” Beck said.

Police said they noticed an ankle monitor on Jay during the pursuit.

“Narcotics and some other drug funds were located at the scene,” Beck said.

This isn’t Jay’s first time in trouble with the law. Police said he has prior drug charges, including trafficking weight methamphetamine.

He is now facing trafficking charges, felony charges for eluding an officer, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug proceeds.

The ankle monitor on him means he was already under supervision from the Department of Corrections.

Police tell News 4 Jay is still in critical condition but is expected to survive.