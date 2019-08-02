× Officials: Frame complete for MAPS 3 Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews completed an important milestone for the MAPS 3 Convention Center earlier this week.

On Thursday, crews constructing the MAPS 3 Convention Center placed a tree branch and an American flag on the highest beam of the building’s frame in a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

“Especially with the frame now complete, it’s easy to see what a significant addition this building will be to our downtown skyline,” said MAPS 3 Program Manager David Todd. “We’re excited to see the progress as we move into the next phases of construction. It’s going to meet or exceed the high expectations we’ve all had for the project.”

The MAPS 3 Convention Center’s total budget was $288 million, which is the largest in Oklahoma City history for a single project.

The convention center is near Scissortail Park and the Omni Hotel. The park’s upper section opens in September, and the hotel is scheduled to open along with the convention center in late 2020.