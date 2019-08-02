× OHP: Troopers planning sobriety checkpoints in Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers are encouraging drivers to do their part to prevent drunken driving as they take steps to crack down on the crime.

Officials say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 2.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say additional deputies and troopers will be looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma City metro area before, during and after the checkpoint time.

In 2017, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma. Experts say 324 of those were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes.