Oklahoma football player who suffered heat stroke talks about his faith-filled recovery

DEER CREEK, Okla. - “I’ve always been the guy in the background trying to just get through the day, just work hard and get good grades but, now, I’ve been thrown into the spotlight and I just have to share my message,” said high school senior Sam Tignor.

Sam's message is one of faith and fight.

You may remember Sam's story from last month. He suffered a heat stroke at a summer workout camp.

“They said heat stroke; I was like, whoa, that’s kind of weird, not uncommon, but I was like that's weird; it was 7 to 9 in the morning,” he said.

Sam battled a failing liver, kidney and lungs filled with fluid, all while in a medically-induced coma.

“The seizure part was kind of a shock to me 'cause I had never seen one in person or never had one,” he said.

Sam is now home with his family. His recovery is simply miraculous.

“That first night we had him home, I felt like we had a newborn baby, I had to go in and check on him a couple times,” said Sam's mother, Dusti Tignor.

Sam was able to visit his teammates at a workout this week; he said he was wishing he could join in.

“I love squat days and, just watching them do that, I was like, man, I wish I could do that! But, I was like just watching that hurts my shoulder," he said.

Sam doesn't think he'll be able to play this season but said he made peace with that a while ago.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to, but I’ve kind of made peace with that a long time ago because there’s more important things. I’ll still be a part of the team,” he said.

Sam said he would never leave his teammates, no matter the circumstance.

“I’m not going to just bail on them; I’m gonna be on the sidelines with them, cheer them on," he said. "It’s a brotherhood; it builds character; it helps you through life.”

Sam's message of faith is reaching far and wide.

“One of my dad’s coaches, he isn’t a follower of Christ, but he’s this close because he’s been praying for me” he said. “I feel like I’m bringing people closer to Jesus and closer together as a community, so it’s really nice; I feel really proud to be that."

