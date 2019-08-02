× Oklahoma mother pleads guilty to child neglect after leaving child in hot car

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to child neglect after police say she left her young child in a hot car while she shopped at a liquor store.

In June, officers were called to Owasso Wine and Liquor after receiving reports of a small child locked in a car. Witnesses told 911 dispatchers that the 14-month-old child looked to be in distress.

Initial reports indicate that the child appeared to be sweating and crying hysterically.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly found the toddler wearing only a wet diaper.

Police told FOX 23 that the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Gretchen Markovics, was leaving the liquor store and was questioned by officers at the scene.

Investigators say the baby was likely alone in the car for 15 to 20 minutes. After being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the child was moved into DHS custody.

Markovics was arrested on a complaint of child endangerment.

According to online court records, Markovics pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect. Markovics received a five-year deferred sentence, and was ordered to complete a parenting course.