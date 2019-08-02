× Oklahoma’s severe weather sets new record for May

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems that Oklahoma’s severe weather this spring was one for the record books.

The National Weather Service announced on Thursday that this year’s tornado total for the month of May set a new record.

Officials say that during the month of May, 109 tornadoes touched down, which marks the highest monthly total of tornadoes in recorded history.

This year alone, Oklahoma has seen a total of 133 tornadoes, which makes 2019 the second busiest tornado year behind 1999.