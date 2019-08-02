Pearl Harbor survivor from Oklahoma passes away at 98

MORRIS, Okla. – One of the last surviving crewmen of the USS Arizona has passed away at the age of 98.

Officials say Lonnie Cook grew up in Morris, Oklahoma and lived there most of his life.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Cook was on board the USS Arizona and had just finished taking a shower when it was attacked by Japanese pilots.

Cook said that he saved as many people as he could and volunteered to go back the next day.

In all, 1,177 people died on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

Officials with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial confirmed that Cook passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98. He was one of the last living survivors of the USS Arizona.