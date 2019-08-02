Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Police investigating after expensive planters damaged in Oklahoma City

Posted 10:58 am, August 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are working to identify a man who allegedly destroyed several planters outside a downtown building.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man who they are working to identify.

Investigators say a man damaged several planters outside a bank in downtown Oklahoma City, adding that each of the planters is worth several hundred dollars.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.