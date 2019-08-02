Police investigating after expensive planters damaged in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are working to identify a man who allegedly destroyed several planters outside a downtown building.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man who they are working to identify.

Investigators say a man damaged several planters outside a bank in downtown Oklahoma City, adding that each of the planters is worth several hundred dollars.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.