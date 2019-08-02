Prosecutor seeks to quash police video of fatal shooting

McALESTER, Okla. – An Oklahoma prosecutor is asking a court to prohibit the release of a police video of a fatal shooting by officers.

Officers, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, were involved in the July 17 fatal shooting of 35-year-old Mark Anson Schoggins in McAlester following a police chase after he reportedly stole items from a liquor store.

The officers’ names haven’t been released.

A July 30 motion by Pittsburg County District Attorney Charles Sullivan acknowledges the video is public record, but says there are exceptions if the video shows a death, severe violence or if it could compromise an ongoing investigation.

Sullivan hasn’t ruled whether the shooting was justified and wrote that the video could “prejudice potential jury pools.”

The McAlester News Capital and McAlester Attorney Brecken Wagner have requested the video.