Residents forced to evacuate homes after gas line was cut

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a scary evening for some residents in southeastern Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, many residents near S.E. 15th and High were forced to evacuate their homes.

Investigators say a contractor was working in the area when crews hit a gas line.

Oklahoma City firefighters evacuated residents while they tried to get the gas line shut down, which happened about an hour later.

Residents were allowed to go back to their homes late Thursday night.