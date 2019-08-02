Sooners Meet Media, Set For Fall Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's officially football time in Oklahoma. The Sooners held their annual media day on the eve of their first practice of the season.

The natural storyline everyone is talking about is the QB battle between Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai. Lincoln Riley reiterated that he doesn't expect the offense to dip with whomever he chooses as his starting QB. Riley added that fans might not know who OU's QB is for a couple of weeks as they work through practice. He also said he wasn't ready to designate a starter before practice even started.

As for the defense, new DC Alex Grinch met the media for around 30 minutes. One of the more surprising things Grinch said was that he had the secondary do 120 reps of whatever workout they were doing. One for where the team finished in defending the pass last season.

Grinch was asked about how much pressure he feels trying to rebuild the defense. However, he said he didn't really look at the job that way. He is just more excited to lead in general at OU.

However, the best news of the day was hearing that defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is fully cleared for practice. Redmond played sparingly his freshman season as he dealt with blood clots.

For more stories and updates from media day, you can find that in the videos above.