Thunder: The Return of Russ, PG and the Loss of a Tradition

It’s a tradition that OKC fans have become accustomed to. A Christmas Day game for the Thunder. A tradition that will stop in 2019. For the first time since 2009 the Thunder won’t be featured on one of the NBA’s biggest days as a marquee team.

The full NBA schedule wasn’t released, but marquee match ups have leaked out from league reporters.

Instead, the story shifted to when Russell Westbrook and Paul George will make their return to OKC, as opposing players. Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that Westbrook will return to The Peake on Thursday, January 9th.

As for Paul George, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes says that Paul George will return with his new Clippers running mates on Tuesday, March 3rd.

No word on when the full NBA slate of games will be released.