UCO recognized as being ‘Top Veteran-Friendly School’

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university was recently recognized as being one of the most veteran-friendly schools in the country.

The University of Central Oklahoma has been designated as a ‘Top Veteran-Friendly School’ by the U.S. Veterans Magazine.

The 2019 Best of the Best list is an evaluation of the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions.

The magazine identifies employment, business and supplier avenues within the federal government and corporate America that support veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners.

“We’re excited to be listed as a Top Veteran-Friendly School by U.S. Veterans Magazine for a third year in a row,” said Catherine Orozco-Christmas, director of Central’s Veteran Higher Education Resource and Opportunity Center. “We appreciate the accolade acknowledging the important work we do and we will continue to serve our heroes both in and out of uniform to the best of our ability.”