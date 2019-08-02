Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Vulgar language spray-painted at Oklahoma elementary school

Posted 11:16 am, August 2, 2019

JONES, Okla. – Faculty and staff at Jones Elementary School have discovered graffiti, which included vulgar language, covering the building.

Jones police responded Friday morning to the school after staff discovered vulgar language that was spray-painted along many walls outside the building.

Thankfully, when many community members heard the unfortunate news, they went out to help clean it up. They got the job done pretty fast, thanks to the rainy conditions Friday morning.

Police are looking through surveillance footage, trying to figure out who’s behind the crime.

So far, no arrests have been made.

