Watch: Driver slams into fountain outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY - It started out as a normal day for residents near Oklahoma City University, but an alleged drunk driver quickly left a trail of damage in several yards in the neighborhood.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, surveillance cameras captured an alleged drunk driver slamming into a fountain in front of a home. The truck was going so fast that it actually went airborne before impact.

"I came out just in time to see him jump over the curb, and literally run right into my tree. He looked me dead in the eyes. I thought he was going to open the door but he didn't and then he just took off. One of his wheels had popped off already over there," said Cynthi Batem, a neighbor. "And then he ran off. He put a hat on, changed his shirt and tried to run away."

Before it was all over, neighbors tell News 4 that at least three yards were damaged. Debris still litters several yards with a tire and the truck's headlight resting on the ground.

Right now, residents are still waiting to hear back on how much all of this is going to cost.

The driver was arrested at the scene.