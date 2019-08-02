× Woman charged after allegedly kicking officer for broken tail light ticket

CASHION, Okla. – A 65-year-old woman is now facing charges for an incident that all started with a broken tail light.

On July 16, 65-year-old Debra Hamil was pulled over by a Cashion police officer for defective equipment, a traffic violation that usually results in an $80 fine.

Investigators said Hamil refused to sign the ticket and rolled up her window before driving off. The officer pursued her truck in his vehicle for a few minutes before he pulled her over in a parking lot.

Hamil refused to get out of the truck and was pulled out of the vehicle by the officer. Once on the ground, Hamil refused to comply with his commands and was seen kicking the officer.

After she allegedly kicked the officer, she was tased for refusing to put her hands behind her back.

According to Kingfisher County court documents, Hamil is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting an officer.