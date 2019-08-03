× ATV accident claims life of man, injures 17-year-old girl

MULDROW, Okla. – Officials say a man has died and a teenager is recovering from head injuries following an ATV accident.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an ATV accident along County Rd. E1070, just north of Muldrow.

According to the accident report, 30-year-old Ryan Galvan was driving a 2016 Polaris Razor along the road when he overcorrected to the left, which caused it to roll twice.

Officials say Galvan was ejected as the ATV came to rest on the passenger’s side.

Investigators say Galvan was rushed to a hospital in Ft. Smith, but he died from his injuries.

Authorities say a 17-year-old Oklahoma girl was also rushed to a Ft. Smith hospital with head injuries.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the ATV was likely traveling too fast for the type of roadway.