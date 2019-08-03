× ‘Justice Within’ art project installed in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – New colorful panels are standing outside the municipal court building in downtown Oklahoma City.

The artwork titled ‘Justice Within’ is by artist Joel Breaux. It consists of a series of silver and gold panels that combine shapes and words, symbolizing conflict and resolution.

The images and words change as you move around the panels.

Breaux is in town to test the lighting that will accompany the unique art. The project designer says he started with text as the focus, and it evolved into an interactive sculpture.

“With the building itself being a courthouse, a lot of the words like equality, civility and things like that it lent that kind of dialogue to this project. It is an interesting project to us because it has a social kind of content,” he said.

City officials say ‘Justice Within’ is a permanent installation.

One percent of the city’s public construction budget is designated for public art like this one. When the solar lights are fully installed, the artwork can be enjoyed both day and night.