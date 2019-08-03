Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting in El Paso, police say

Posted 2:43 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, August 3, 2019

Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, the agency tweeted.

EL PASO, Texas – Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and police Sgt. Enrique Castillo confirmed there were multiple fatalities.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, Castillo told reporters.

At least one suspect is in custody, according to Sgt. Robert Gomez.

At least 22 people were injured, spokesmen from two hospitals told CNN.

Eleven victims were transported to the Del Sol Medical Center, hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero said. Another 11 victims were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to spokesman Ryan Mielke

