Officials: Juvenile dies after being hit by car while skateboarding

MCLOUD, Okla. – Authorities say a child has died after being hit by a car while skateboarding near Lincoln County.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 31, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 102 and Robin Hood Ln.

Officials say a 30-year-old man was driving a GMC Sierra northbound on Hwy 102 while a juvenile was also skateboarding in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say as the Sierra came over a hillcrest and began traveling downhill, it hit the juvenile.

According to the accident report, the juvenile slid northbound approximately 145 feet, coming to rest in the roadway.

Sadly, the juvenile, whose name has been withheld due to their age, died from massive head injuries.