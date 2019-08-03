× Oklahoma lawmaker arrested on suspicion of DUI

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma state lawmaker has been taken into custody after police suspected that he was driving drunk in Broken Arrow.

According to a police report obtained by KJRH, Broken Arrow police stopped a speeding driver who was straddling the lanes near 111th and Aspen.

When an officer approached the car, he noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

When asked if he had been drinking, the driver admitted to having “a couple.”

Authorities identified the driver as Oklahoma Rep. Dean Davis.

When he was being placed under arrest after failing a sobriety test, Davis reportedly refused to put his hands behind his back and said, “I think you need to call your police chief.”

According to Tulsa County Jail records, Davis was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence, speeding, and obstructing or interfering with a police officer.