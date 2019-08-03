× Oklahoma twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A pair of twins in Midwest City celebrated a major milestone together on Saturday.

Ezzie McFarland and Bezzie Laughlin celebrated their 100th birthday on Saturday. The two were born in 1919.

Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came from as far away as Pennsylvania and Colorado to celebrate with their loved ones.

Ezzie says she still remembers living through the dust storms in the 1930s in Oklahoma.

They told News 4 that they would be OK with living to 110-years-old.

The twins have another birthday party scheduled for Sunday in Calumet.