Passenger runs away from troopers at sobriety checkpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Law enforcement officers in Oklahoma County are working together to stop drunk drivers.

Early Saturday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma County deputies ended up chasing a man who took off running from a sobriety checkpoint.

Deputies say a passenger in a vehicle took off running from a sobriety checkpoint near I-240 and Shields. While the man was running, he dropped drugs along the way.

Officials say the man was able to get away. Ironically, the driver behind the wheel went through the checkpoint and was allowed to leave.

“In summer, fatalities caused by DUI drivers always increases. Happens every single year, 100 most dangerous days are in summer… ends Labor Day,” said Aaron Nickell, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.