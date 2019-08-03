Police: Improper left turn led to deadly wreck in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a 39-year-old woman has died following a wreck in Midwest City.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, Midwest City police were called to the 6600 block of N.E. 23rd St. in reference to an injury accident.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 39-year-old Latricia Bradford unresponsive in the road. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Bradford was heading eastbound on N.E. 23rd St. on a motorcycle when 35-year-old Jennifer Horton made an improper left turn onto N.E. 23rd st.

Bradford hit the car and was thrown from her motorcycle.

“From all indications, there is no evidence of alcohol and/or drugs coming into play in this accident,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “Investigators at the scene said Horton simply failed to yield to oncoming traffic which resulted in the tragic loss of life.”

All information will be sent to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.