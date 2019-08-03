Woman accused of stealing thousands from nursing home residents

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing 21 counts of financial exploitation by a caregiver after she allegedly stole thousands from residents at a rehabilitation center.

Officials started investigating in 2016 when a resident noticed that money was missing from their account. Investigators ultimately determined there were more victims.

Court documents obtained by FOX 23 allege that Toni McAlister took nearly $30,000 from 21 residents at Southern Hills Rehabilitation Center in Tulsa. Investigators say part of McAlister’s job included handling residents’ accounts.

“Southern Hills Rehabilitation Center is deeply saddened by the alleged events and is glad to have been able to discover, initiate, and assist the local authorities with the investigation. We are eager to see justice for all who were victimized. We appreciate the dedication from law enforcement and we will continue to advocate for our residents as well as all vulnerable adults,” a statement from the center read.