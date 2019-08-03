Yukon Public Schools makes major upgrades to school buses

YUKON, Okla. – There is some good news for students who ride the school bus in the Yukon Public School District.

Over the summer, safety upgrades were made to the district’s bus system.

Mobile cameras have been placed in all the buses, along with software for GPS tracking, live alerts and speed tracking. Officials say that will allow the driver to keep better tabs on students on board, and the driver’s safety can also be monitored.

“Our primary goal is to keep our students safe,” said Christy Clemons, Director of Transportation. “Being able to monitor on-board activity to this degree will promote accountability and enhance security all around.”

District officials say all buses will also have both heating and air conditioning.