Gov. Stitt speaks out following mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt is speaking out after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend claimed the lives of 29 people and left dozens injured.

El Paso, Texas

At around 10:39 p.m. Saturday, police in El, Paso, Texas, responded to an active shooter call at a Walmart.

The shooting left 20 dead and 26 injured.

According to US Attorney John Bash, the case appears to meet the statutory definition of domestic terrorism.

Three sources have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas.

El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the suspect faces capital murder charges and will be eligible for the death penalty.

“We will seek the death penalty,” he said.

Dayton, Ohio

Nine people were killed and at least 27 injured Sunday in a shooting in a popular nightclub district of downtown Dayton, Ohio, police say.

Officers killed the lone suspect after he fired for less than a minute from a “.223 high-capacity” gun, and say he had additional magazines with him, Mayor Nan Whaley said.

The suspect, who wore body armor during the incident, has not yet been identified.

Gov. Stitt speaks out

Communities across the United States and the world are coming together to grieve with families and friends who lost loved ones in the incidents.

Stitt announced on Sunday that he spoke with Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, on Saturday, saying “Oklahoma stands with Texas.”

He went on to say: