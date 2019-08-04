Heartwarming friendship: Oklahoma sanitation worker surprises little boy with gift 

JENKS, Okla. – A little boy got a special surprise from a sanitation worker, who’s also his friend, last week.

According to the City of Jenks, Aaron Mitchell, with American Waste Control, would regularly see and interact with the boy along his route.

The boy would be outside to greet the trashmen and truck in any type of weather, so, the crew on the back of the truck became good friends with the family.

On August 1, Mitchell delivered a brand new toy recycle truck to the little boy – all wrapped in a Mickey Mouse gift bag with tissue paper and of course, a smile!

City officials say “this was done by Mr. Mitchell’s own generosity.”

“Thank you Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean!” said city officials on Facebook.