Investigation underway after two injured in Lawton shooting

Posted 11:40 am, August 4, 2019

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton police are investigating after a shooting left two people injured.

It happened Saturday, at around 5:30 a.m., in the 200 block of SE Lee Blvd.

According to Lawton police, officers were dispatched to the area for a shooting involving two males.

When police arrived, the males told police they were standing outside a building when they were shot by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital where they are stable with non-life threatening injuries.

Lawton police are still investigating the incident.

