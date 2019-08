OKLAHOMA CITY – A hospital in Oklahoma City was put on lockdown following an investigation into a possible threat.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 St. Anthony Hospital, near NW 10th and Classen, was put on lockdown Sunday afternoon after reports of a threatening text message involving an active shooter.

Police have investigated and said there is no active shooter at the hospital and no suspect was found.

St. Anthony is no longer under lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation.