OHP: Unsafe speed on curve caused fatal Custer County semi crash

Posted 12:14 pm, August 4, 2019, by

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says unsafe speed on a curve caused a fatal semi crash over the weekend in Custer County.

It happened Sunday, just after midnight, on County Road N2360, .7 miles south of E0830 Rd., northwest of Thomas.

According to a trooper’s report, 52-year-old Chad Hillman was driving southbound on County Road N2360 when he “failed to negotiate a curve, causing the semi to roll,” coming to a rest on its side.

Hillman was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

