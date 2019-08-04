One dead, one in critical condition in suspected copper theft at radio station’s transmitter site

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition following what officials suspect may have been a copper theft at a radio station’s transmitter site in northeast Oklahoma.

At around 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the KRMG AM transmitter site in Sand Springs.

According to KRMG, officials found two people who appeared to have been electrocuted.

One person died and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KRMG reports deputies found tools at the scene that “would indicate the two were trying to steal copper from the transmitter site.”

CMG Tulsa Market Vice President Cathy Gunther released a statement following the incident.