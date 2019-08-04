One dead, one in critical condition in suspected copper theft at radio station’s transmitter site

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition following what officials suspect may have been a copper theft at a radio station’s transmitter site in northeast Oklahoma.
At around 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the KRMG AM transmitter site in Sand Springs.
According to KRMG, officials found two people who appeared to have been electrocuted.
One person died and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
KRMG reports deputies found tools at the scene that “would indicate the two were trying to steal copper from the transmitter site.”
CMG Tulsa Market Vice President Cathy Gunther released a statement following the incident.
“Early this morning two individuals broke into the KRMG AM transmitter site. It appears they attempted to access a building through a conduit and were electrocuted. One of the individuals is deceased and one was transported to the hospital. From the tools and materials found at the site, it appears that they were attempting to steal copper.
The safety of our community is of utmost importance – please do not enter any transmitter site, for any reason, as the area is extremely dangerous.”