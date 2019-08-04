Pokes Preview Season, Quarterback Battle Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma State football team held their fan appreciation and media day on Saturday, August 3.

There's plenty of Pokes vying for starting spots, but the quarterbacks seem to be in the spotlight.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy hinted that his team could play both Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown during his press conference.

The media also had their first chance to talk to Brown and Sanders.

Gundy doesn't allow first year players to talk with the media.

Check out our Nate Feken's story to hear Gundy break down the quarterback battle, and to hear from the quarterback duo.