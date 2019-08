MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened Sunday morning, at around 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., near NE 36th and Prospect Rd.

Midwest City police tell News 4 the shooting is under investigation, but say one person was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say one person is in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.