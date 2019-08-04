× Thunder Forward Danillo Gallinari Undergoes Surgery

New Thunder forward Danillo Gallinari has undergone surgery for an appendectomy. The move comes as Gallinari was training with his Italian national team in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

Gallinari is expected to rest for the next few days before resuming basketball activities. He’s not expected to miss the World Cup.

News Four spoke with the Thunder who confirmed the successful surgery. The team says he’s OK, adding it’s not a big deal and that it won’t have any impact on his season with OKC.