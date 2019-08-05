× 2 bodies found inside vehicle in Moore pond

MOORE, Okla. – Two bodies have been found inside of a vehicle in a Moore pond.

Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to Barnes Real Estate School near NW 27th and I-35.

An employee called 911 and said the vehicle was partially sticking out of the pond behind the business. When it was pulled out, the bodies of two men were found inside.

Officials said the vehicle belongs to someone missing since 2018 out of Purcell. One of the victims might be that person, and the two were likely in the pond for a long time – possibly since 2018.

The pond is 14 feet deep.

No other details have been released at this time.