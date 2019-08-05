× BC Clark announces plans to leave Penn Square Mall for Classen Curve location

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s oldest jeweler, which many people recognize for its famous jingle, is planning to open a new location.

Officials say BC Clark is planning to open the state’s largest jewelry store at Classen Curve next year.

“Classen Curve has become Oklahoma City’s premier shopping destination, and we look forward to joining the fantastic retailers there,” said BC Clark President Coleman Clark. “When the new store opens, our customers will experience a dynamic and inviting environment, see a wider selection in every department and find convenient parking just steps from our door.”

The company’s current store at Penn Square Mall will relocate to the fully remodeled location at Classen Curve in the summer of 2020.

Organizers say the showroom will grow by more than 30 percent, which will include expanded Rolex, David Yurman, engagement ring and Life:Style departments.

“The retail landscape is evolving. Shopping habits and consumer expectations are changing. We are in tune with our customers and will provide an approachable, comfortable and luxurious store experience,” Clark said. “The new store demonstrates our family’s commitment to Oklahoma City for years to come and solidifies BC Clark’s position as Oklahoma’s leading jewelry retailer.”