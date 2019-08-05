Bethany police investigate after 2 bodies found in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Police in Bethany are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a home.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, Bethany police were asked to perform a welfare check on a resident who lives in a home near N.W. 27th and College after they didn't show up for work.

Initially, investigators didn't see anything wrong from the outside of the home. However, officials said they didn't go inside the home.

A short time later, police learned the landlord was able to make it inside the house.

“The landlord was able to make entry into the residence and, at that time, he found a deceased person inside the residence. He backed out of the residence and then called us,“ said Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department.

When officers made their way inside the house, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside, along with a gun.

“It could possibly be a murder-suicide,” Orefice said.

Police said the man had lived there close to 10 years and the woman was said to be his girlfriend. However, investigators are not speculating on which one was the victim.

“We are not going to speculate. The medical examiner's office just arrived and, because of the way everything was situated, until we can actually get into that part of the investigation, we are not going to speculate on that,” Orefice said.

According to neighbors, the couple was in their 60s.

“They are just a nice little couple that I see when I take my walks and stuff. They always wave at me. They saved my dog one time; they brought her back when she ran away,” said neighbor Kathryn Gresham.

Bethany police said there were no signs of a struggle. They said neighbors are safe and there is no reason to believe there are other suspects in this situation.