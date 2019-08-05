× Bicyclist taken to Oklahoma City hospital after being hit by car in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A bicyclist was injured over the weekend after being hit by a car in Lawton, officials say.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the area near NW 46th Street and NW Rogers Lane for an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple witnesses were taken to the station to be interviewed.

The area between NW 46th and Rogers Lane to NW 52nd and Rogers Lane was closed due to the incident but has since reopened.