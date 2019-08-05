Cooking with Kyle: Refrigerator pickled carrots

OKLAHOMA CITY – These easy pickled carrots are sure to be a favorite!

They are great for an after school snack, condiments for just about any meal, and also make a great gift. Because they are refrigerated, they don’t require the hassle of canning.

These pickled carrots will keep under refrigeration for a month, easily – but don’t expect them to last long! They are better 24-48 hours after being prepared, but I find myself eating half of them before they even hit the refrigerator. Enjoy!

1 lb carrots, peeled and cut into sticks or coins – whichever you prefer

1.5 C white vinegar

1/2 C water

1 C sugar

1 T granulated garlic

1 T dill seed

1 t crushed red pepper

1/2 t dried mustard

1/2 t ground clove

1/2 – 1 t salt (optional)

In a heavy saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and water. Bring to a rolling boil, whisking constantly. Immerse cut carrots into mixture. Cook for 5 minutes if crispy product is preferred, 7 minutes if softer product is preferred.

Remove from heat. (I remove carrots from hot liquid and place in a colander.) Allow both carrots and liquid to cool to only a bit warm. Place carrots in jar or container; pour liquid over. Refrigerate. (Best to allow 24-48 hours before serving for optimum flavor.) Store refrigerated up to one month.