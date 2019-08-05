× Emergency crews respond to gas leak in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the northwest side.

The leak was reported around 3:45 p.m. Monday near NW 192nd Street and May Avenue.

According to officials, a 4-inch natural gas line was hit by a contractor with a backhoe.

Ten residents were evacuated before being let back into their homes due to the heat, and children at a nearby daycare were sheltered in place.

TAC I | HazMat – NW 192nd St. / N. May Ave | Firefighters and HazMat Crews are on scene of a gas leak. Some homes evacuated. No injuries reported. Representatives from ONG and the private contractor are on scene. DM 3:58 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dHCbF2Vz17 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 5, 2019

Officials said there was no strong odor of gas in the area.

Traffic was being diverted.