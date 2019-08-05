Emergency crews respond to gas leak in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the northwest side.

The leak was reported around 3:45 p.m. Monday near NW 192nd Street and May Avenue.

According to officials, a 4-inch natural gas line was hit by a contractor with a backhoe.

Ten residents were evacuated before being let back into their homes due to the heat, and children at a nearby daycare were sheltered in place.

Officials said there was no strong odor of gas in the area.

Traffic was being diverted.

